22 POUNDS OF COCAINE, 2 POUNDS OF METH SEIZED IN DRUG BUST

VICTOR HERNANDEZ GARCIA

A Muscle Shoals man, Victor Hernandez Garcia, 32, of 2219 East 6th St., is in jail after a drug bust by a multi-agency drug investigation comprised of the following departments:

Colbert County Drug Task Force

Colbert County Sheriff’s Department

Muscle Shoals Police Department

Russellville Police Department

Madison County Narcotics Unit

ALEA

DEA



Garcia was found to be in possession of 22 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and $29,000 in US currency. He has been charged with two counts of Trafficking Drugs.

Authorities tell the Shoals Insider the total value of the drugs seized exceeded $375,000.

MSPD is giving special recognition to its K-9 Officer Bane for his role in helping Drug Agents and Officers locate these dangerous drugs.

Garcia is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Federal immigration agents have also placed a hold on Garcia.