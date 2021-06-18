ARTIST SHOWCASE CONCERT COMING TO HALL OF FAME ON JULY 31

TUSCUMBIA– Folks be sure and save the date, because a funfilled day of music is headed to the Shoals.

Alabama Music Concert – Sat., July 31 * 1:00pm – 10:00pm *15 Bands/Artists. (Food, Vendors & Live D.J.)At the Alabama Hall of Fame Outdoor Stage – Tuscumbia, ALFeaturing: Kari Erickson from American Idol, Tyler Jones & Band, Darien Omar. Anna Kate Warner, Twisted Country Band, Night Shift Band, Howell Sledge & the Revue, Justin Miller, Commom Ground Band, Rev. Jerry Reeves & Band & others.. 1:00pm – 10:00pmTickets: $10.00Concert Information https://www.facebook.com/distinguishedproduction

Sponsored by: Distinguished Productions, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, Singing River Media, ES Robbins, Shoals Insiders, Patterson Prince and Associates, The City of Tuscumbia, Dick Howell BBQ,Gemstone Foods, TVA Community Credit Union, Crunch Fitness, Attorney Deborah Bell Paseur J.D., Top Notch Elite Training, Big Brothers Big Sister of the Shoals, The Chicago Cafe, AvidXchange Inc.