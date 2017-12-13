Moulton man dies in crash

MOULTON– A one vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2017, has claimed the life of a Moulton man. State Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Austin Dwight Hagood, 23, was killed when the 2004 Nissan Titan he was driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

According to reports, Hagood was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash occurred on Lawrence County Road 227, ten miles east of Moulton.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

