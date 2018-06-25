‘STAY OUT OF JAIL’ WEEK STARTS THIS WEEK

FLORENCE–If your name is on this list, you’re getting a second chance. Court officials tell ShoalsInsider.com that people on the list must come to the courthouse to make payment arrangements and the warrant will be recalled. The offer runs through Friday, June 29th.
Lauderdale County District Criminal Warrants
1. Albertson Jeffery Allen
2. Alexander Delana
3. Alexander Eric Oneal
4. Alexander Kayla
5. Allah-Cobb Sabah Nimat
6. Allen Monica Lynn
7. Anderson Jody Lee
8. Anderson Lagrace Kavon
9. Atwell Kimberly Lee
10. Bahena William
11. Baker Megan Thomasina
12. Baker Tiffany Dawn
13. Baskins Marty Lynn
14. Beck Llshanda Dawn
15. Behel Bobby Wayne
16. Belew David Lance
17. Benefield Wilkinson Shane
18. Bennett Christopher Cleveland
19. Betterly Sara
20. Bevis Eric Wayne
21. Billings Roy Michael
22. Birgans Tommy James
23. Blakney Daryl Wayne
24. Bohanan Chasity Nicole
25. Borden David Norman
26. Borden Jackie Ray Jr.
27. Borden Tenisha Dawn
28. Boyd D’Angelo Quintez
29. Boyd Scott Eugene
30. Bratcher Jordan Mark
31. Brewer Tiffany Fawn
32. Briley Virginia L
33. Burbank Ronnie Dale
34. Burdette Mary Elizabeth
35. Burgess Thomas Allen
36. Burton Kevin Nathan
37. Butler Jordan Lynn
38. Butler Joshua Keith
39. Byrd Jared Bryson
40. Byrd Tommy Randall Jr.
41. Cagle Logan Spencer
42. Carmichael Rodney Roy Jr
43. Carpenter Wayne Curtis
44. Carroll Ronald Louis
45. Clemons Tyler James
46. Coats Houston Dewayne
47. Cole Brandlyn Leigh
48. Coleman Clarissa
49. Collins Bill Raymond
50. Conroy Michael Steven
51. Cook James Max
52. Cox Jenilee Rachel
53. Coyer Harley James
54. Creasy Tiffany Pace
55. Cunningham Britni Leshea
56. D’Amico Nestor Enrique
57. Darji Rupal Bharatbhai
58. Davis Jackie Dewayne
59. Davis Patrick Rives
60. Diederichs Corie Kaydon
61. Dillion Kelly Ann
62. Elder Brandi Diane
63. Enlow Michael Scott
64. Etie Jude Sebastian
65. Farrall William Ernest
66. Felton Eli III
67. Fennell Laryssa Lauretta
68. Ford Jerry Charles
69. Fowler Jimmy Brent
70. Fox Natasha Nashae
71. Franklin Eric Michael
72. Fulks Jason Robert
73. Fulton Gary Allen
74. Fuqua Samuel Brycin
75. Gamble Jessica Renee
76. Garrard Emily Ann
77. Ghrigsby Heather Leeann
78. Gifford Joshua Brian
79. Giles Kalaundra Delewis
80. Goodwin Howard Thomas
81. Goodwin Nicholas Montrez
82. Graham Melissa Dianne
83. Graves Matthew Chance
84. Green Dawn Lynn
85. Green Sabrenia Kaye
86. Griffin Crystal Marie
87. Guthrie Charlotte Hayes
88. Hamm Jeffery Allen
89. Hanback Chad Everette
90. Hand Brandon David
91. Hand James
92. Haraway Travis
93. Harris Austin Daniel
94. Haskins Maroland Rico
95. Hawkins Sharday Renee
96. Hayes Christopher Blake
97. Helmick Adam
98. Hensley Talia Michelle
99. Higgins Charles Ray Jr.
100. Hill Bradley Wade
101. Hodges William Kenneth
102. Holland Ronnie Lee
103. Hollingsworth Renae
104. Hollis Bryanna Donshea
105. Horton Bobby Wade
106. Hughes Bobbie Bass
107. Hulsey Brant Lee
108. Hunt Debra J
109. Hutcherson Samantha Ann
110. Hyde Tiana Fay
111. Idigpio Susan F
112. Jackson Devin Derrell
113. Jackson Turner Lee
114. Jimenez Jose
115. Johnson Aaron Lamer
116. Johnson Tymothy Lee Drake
117. Johnston Angela
118. Joiner Timothy Roe
119. Jones Charles Anthony
120. Jones Deidra Michelle
121. Jones Jennifer Denise
122. Jones Keith O
123. Jones Markese Delwyn
124. Keeton Jessie Ray
125. Kelley David Anthony
126. Kelsoe Bart Eugene
127. Kelsoe Marie Antionette
128. Kilpatrick Stefanie Diana
129. Kimbrough Jason Lewis
130. Lang Bruce Gilbert
131. Laws Joshua Kaed
132. Lee Jessica
133. Lehr Michael
134. Lightsey Anthony Gerald
135. Liles Erik Daniel
136. Lindsey Matthew Troy
137. Long Darnell Monroe
138. Lovelace Brandon Mark
139. Lovelace Ericka Danielle
140. Lovell Marty Jerome
141. Lowry Michael Anthony
142. Lunn Gregory Penn
143. Luther Kimberly Lee
144. Lykins Ernest Scott
145. Malone Tommy Wayne
146. Malott Jennifer
147. Mansell Jeremy H
148. Martin Brittany Saige Pinter
149. Martin Joshua Jay
150. Mason Ziesha
151. Mcarthur Nicholas Allen
152. Mccann Joshua David
153. Mccann Monica Graham
154. Mccurry Brandi Renea
155. Mcdaniel Kmia
156. Mcgee Heather Leanne
157. Mcgee John Rea
158. Mcgill Sherrie Lee
159. Mckinney Stanley Oshea
160. Mclemore Donald Douglas
161. Michael Amanda
162. Miller Andrew Lynn
163. Mitchell Maurice Sherrel
164. Modas Tania Roberts
165. Moody Thelitha Elizabeth
166. Morales Joyce Inez
167. Morrow Daniel Tyson
168. Muirhead Arthur W
169. Napier Jeffery Omares
170. Nared Emmanuel Raheem
171. Navarro Eduardo D
172. Nethery Kimberly Murphy
173. Newbury Matthew Alan
174. Nix David Randall
175. Norman Rebecca Lucille
176. Odell Niki Lashea
177. Oliver Latrese Antoinette
178. Orrell James Edward
179. Parker Gregory Trent
180. Parrish Bobby Trent
181. Patrick Desha Leshell
182. Patterson Jonathan Wylie
183. Peters Taylor Marie
184. Pettus Mike Will
185. Pippins Christina Alicia
186. Pitts Ricky Dale
187. Plevnic James Douglas
188. Prestage Michael Ray Jr
189. Priest Stephen Dewayne Jr
190. Pugh David Matthew
191. Purvis Dhaijah
192. Putman Michael Anthony Jr
193. Quinn Bryan Ray
194. Reach Debra Wallace
195. Reed Nathan Anthony
196. Reed Racheal Lashel
197. Reid Randall David
198. Rickard Anthony Brett
199. Rideout Juston Keith
200. Risner Douglas
201. Risner Stephen Dewayne
202. Roberts Brandon
203. Rose Jeremy Lee
204. Roath Rachel Valli
205. Rowell Jeffrey Darnell
206. Russell Andrew C Jr
207. Russell Jordan Tyler
208. Rutland J B Jr
209. Saint Robert Terrence
210. Schmucker Anthony
211. Scott Alex Christopher
212. Seeley Patrick Allen
213. Shipley Lacreeta S
214. Siner Sheila Ann
215. Slaydon Tiffany Corinne
216. Smith Carrie Jo
217. Smith Leslie Ann
218. Smith Thomas Aaron Jr
219. Soler Tracy V
220. St. Andrew Samantha Marie
221. Staggs Charles Frederick
222. Staggs Joseph Daniel
223. Starr Frank Molton
224. Stokes James Ivan
225. Strickland Tracy Dan
226. Stubbs Robert Charles III
227. Stults Bennie Dwain
228. Taylor Bethany Dawn
229. Taylor Billy
230. Terry Chasity Ann
231. Thomas Tracy Michelle
232. Thompson Christine
233. Thompson Riccardo
234. Thompson Robert L Jr
235. Thompson Tessa Valerie
236. Tidwell Joseph Daniel
237. Townsend Jimmy L
238. Trousdale Blaine Alan
239. Trujillo James Lucas
240. Turbyfill Teddy Wayne
241. Turner Latinna
242. Turner Michael James
243. Vandiver Donnie Scott
244. Vaughn Howard Lee
245. Wade April Nicole
246. Walker William L Jr
247. Wallace Jonathan Andrew
248. Wallace Ronald Glenn
249. Watkins Glen
250. Wayne Benjamin Wesley
251. Wear Jennifer Lee
252. Weaver Jackson Taylor
253. Whisman Frances Bass Louise
254. Whisman Roger Dale
255. White Rachel Bertina
256. Wicker Jennifer Lynn
257. Williams Bradley Dale
258. Williams Robert A
259. Winters Jessica Layne
260. Woods Ladawn Michelle
261. Wray Connie Holder
262. Wright Travis L
263. Young Benjamin Owen
264. Young Gary Allen
265. Young Jeremy Lee
DISCLAIMER: Every effort has been made to ensure that the persons on this list have valid active warrants
in Lauderdale County, Alabama. If your name appears on the list in error, please notify the court clerk’s
office at 256-760-5724 or 256-760-7599