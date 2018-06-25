‘STAY OUT OF JAIL’ WEEK STARTS THIS WEEK

FLORENCE–If your name is on this list, you’re getting a second chance. Court officials tell ShoalsInsider.com that people on the list must come to the courthouse to make payment arrangements and the warrant will be recalled. The offer runs through Friday, June 29th.

Lauderdale County District Criminal Warrants

1. Albertson Jeffery Allen

2. Alexander Delana

3. Alexander Eric Oneal

4. Alexander Kayla

5. Allah-Cobb Sabah Nimat

6. Allen Monica Lynn

7. Anderson Jody Lee

8. Anderson Lagrace Kavon

9. Atwell Kimberly Lee

10. Bahena William

11. Baker Megan Thomasina

12. Baker Tiffany Dawn

13. Baskins Marty Lynn

14. Beck Llshanda Dawn

15. Behel Bobby Wayne

16. Belew David Lance

17. Benefield Wilkinson Shane

18. Bennett Christopher Cleveland

19. Betterly Sara

20. Bevis Eric Wayne

21. Billings Roy Michael

22. Birgans Tommy James

23. Blakney Daryl Wayne

24. Bohanan Chasity Nicole

25. Borden David Norman

26. Borden Jackie Ray Jr.

27. Borden Tenisha Dawn

28. Boyd D’Angelo Quintez

29. Boyd Scott Eugene

30. Bratcher Jordan Mark

31. Brewer Tiffany Fawn

32. Briley Virginia L

33. Burbank Ronnie Dale

34. Burdette Mary Elizabeth

35. Burgess Thomas Allen

36. Burton Kevin Nathan

37. Butler Jordan Lynn

38. Butler Joshua Keith

39. Byrd Jared Bryson

40. Byrd Tommy Randall Jr.

41. Cagle Logan Spencer

42. Carmichael Rodney Roy Jr

43. Carpenter Wayne Curtis

44. Carroll Ronald Louis

45. Clemons Tyler James

46. Coats Houston Dewayne

47. Cole Brandlyn Leigh

48. Coleman Clarissa

49. Collins Bill Raymond

50. Conroy Michael Steven

51. Cook James Max

52. Cox Jenilee Rachel

53. Coyer Harley James

54. Creasy Tiffany Pace

55. Cunningham Britni Leshea

56. D’Amico Nestor Enrique

57. Darji Rupal Bharatbhai

58. Davis Jackie Dewayne

59. Davis Patrick Rives

60. Diederichs Corie Kaydon

61. Dillion Kelly Ann

62. Elder Brandi Diane

63. Enlow Michael Scott

64. Etie Jude Sebastian

65. Farrall William Ernest

66. Felton Eli III

67. Fennell Laryssa Lauretta

68. Ford Jerry Charles

69. Fowler Jimmy Brent

70. Fox Natasha Nashae

71. Franklin Eric Michael

72. Fulks Jason Robert

73. Fulton Gary Allen

74. Fuqua Samuel Brycin

75. Gamble Jessica Renee

76. Garrard Emily Ann

77. Ghrigsby Heather Leeann

78. Gifford Joshua Brian

79. Giles Kalaundra Delewis

80. Goodwin Howard Thomas

81. Goodwin Nicholas Montrez

82. Graham Melissa Dianne

83. Graves Matthew Chance

84. Green Dawn Lynn

85. Green Sabrenia Kaye

86. Griffin Crystal Marie

87. Guthrie Charlotte Hayes

88. Hamm Jeffery Allen

89. Hanback Chad Everette

90. Hand Brandon David

91. Hand James

92. Haraway Travis

93. Harris Austin Daniel

94. Haskins Maroland Rico

95. Hawkins Sharday Renee

96. Hayes Christopher Blake

97. Helmick Adam

98. Hensley Talia Michelle

99. Higgins Charles Ray Jr.

100. Hill Bradley Wade

101. Hodges William Kenneth

102. Holland Ronnie Lee

103. Hollingsworth Renae

104. Hollis Bryanna Donshea

105. Horton Bobby Wade

106. Hughes Bobbie Bass

107. Hulsey Brant Lee

108. Hunt Debra J

109. Hutcherson Samantha Ann

110. Hyde Tiana Fay

111. Idigpio Susan F

112. Jackson Devin Derrell

113. Jackson Turner Lee

114. Jimenez Jose

115. Johnson Aaron Lamer

116. Johnson Tymothy Lee Drake

117. Johnston Angela

118. Joiner Timothy Roe

119. Jones Charles Anthony

120. Jones Deidra Michelle

121. Jones Jennifer Denise

122. Jones Keith O

123. Jones Markese Delwyn

124. Keeton Jessie Ray

125. Kelley David Anthony

126. Kelsoe Bart Eugene

127. Kelsoe Marie Antionette

128. Kilpatrick Stefanie Diana

129. Kimbrough Jason Lewis

130. Lang Bruce Gilbert

131. Laws Joshua Kaed

132. Lee Jessica

133. Lehr Michael

134. Lightsey Anthony Gerald

135. Liles Erik Daniel

136. Lindsey Matthew Troy

137. Long Darnell Monroe

138. Lovelace Brandon Mark

139. Lovelace Ericka Danielle

140. Lovell Marty Jerome

141. Lowry Michael Anthony

142. Lunn Gregory Penn

143. Luther Kimberly Lee

144. Lykins Ernest Scott

145. Malone Tommy Wayne

146. Malott Jennifer

147. Mansell Jeremy H

148. Martin Brittany Saige Pinter

149. Martin Joshua Jay

150. Mason Ziesha

151. Mcarthur Nicholas Allen

152. Mccann Joshua David

153. Mccann Monica Graham

154. Mccurry Brandi Renea

155. Mcdaniel Kmia

156. Mcgee Heather Leanne

157. Mcgee John Rea

158. Mcgill Sherrie Lee

159. Mckinney Stanley Oshea

160. Mclemore Donald Douglas

161. Michael Amanda

162. Miller Andrew Lynn

163. Mitchell Maurice Sherrel

164. Modas Tania Roberts

165. Moody Thelitha Elizabeth

166. Morales Joyce Inez

167. Morrow Daniel Tyson

168. Muirhead Arthur W

169. Napier Jeffery Omares

170. Nared Emmanuel Raheem

171. Navarro Eduardo D

172. Nethery Kimberly Murphy

173. Newbury Matthew Alan

174. Nix David Randall

175. Norman Rebecca Lucille

176. Odell Niki Lashea

177. Oliver Latrese Antoinette

178. Orrell James Edward

179. Parker Gregory Trent

180. Parrish Bobby Trent

181. Patrick Desha Leshell

182. Patterson Jonathan Wylie

183. Peters Taylor Marie

184. Pettus Mike Will

185. Pippins Christina Alicia

186. Pitts Ricky Dale

187. Plevnic James Douglas

188. Prestage Michael Ray Jr

189. Priest Stephen Dewayne Jr

190. Pugh David Matthew

191. Purvis Dhaijah

192. Putman Michael Anthony Jr

193. Quinn Bryan Ray

194. Reach Debra Wallace

195. Reed Nathan Anthony

196. Reed Racheal Lashel

197. Reid Randall David

198. Rickard Anthony Brett

199. Rideout Juston Keith

200. Risner Douglas

201. Risner Stephen Dewayne

202. Roberts Brandon

203. Rose Jeremy Lee

204. Roath Rachel Valli

205. Rowell Jeffrey Darnell

206. Russell Andrew C Jr

207. Russell Jordan Tyler

208. Rutland J B Jr

209. Saint Robert Terrence

210. Schmucker Anthony

211. Scott Alex Christopher

212. Seeley Patrick Allen

213. Shipley Lacreeta S

214. Siner Sheila Ann

215. Slaydon Tiffany Corinne

216. Smith Carrie Jo

217. Smith Leslie Ann

218. Smith Thomas Aaron Jr

219. Soler Tracy V

220. St. Andrew Samantha Marie

221. Staggs Charles Frederick

222. Staggs Joseph Daniel

223. Starr Frank Molton

224. Stokes James Ivan

225. Strickland Tracy Dan

226. Stubbs Robert Charles III

227. Stults Bennie Dwain

228. Taylor Bethany Dawn

229. Taylor Billy

230. Terry Chasity Ann

231. Thomas Tracy Michelle

232. Thompson Christine

233. Thompson Riccardo

234. Thompson Robert L Jr

235. Thompson Tessa Valerie

236. Tidwell Joseph Daniel

237. Townsend Jimmy L

238. Trousdale Blaine Alan

239. Trujillo James Lucas

240. Turbyfill Teddy Wayne

241. Turner Latinna

242. Turner Michael James

243. Vandiver Donnie Scott

244. Vaughn Howard Lee

245. Wade April Nicole

246. Walker William L Jr

247. Wallace Jonathan Andrew

248. Wallace Ronald Glenn

249. Watkins Glen

250. Wayne Benjamin Wesley

251. Wear Jennifer Lee

252. Weaver Jackson Taylor

253. Whisman Frances Bass Louise

254. Whisman Roger Dale

255. White Rachel Bertina

256. Wicker Jennifer Lynn

257. Williams Bradley Dale

258. Williams Robert A

259. Winters Jessica Layne

260. Woods Ladawn Michelle

261. Wray Connie Holder

262. Wright Travis L

263. Young Benjamin Owen

264. Young Gary Allen

265. Young Jeremy Lee

DISCLAIMER: Every effort has been made to ensure that the persons on this list have valid active warrants

in Lauderdale County, Alabama. If your name appears on the list in error, please notify the court clerk’s

office at 256-760-5724 or 256-760-7599