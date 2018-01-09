Man dies in single vehicle crash

ROGERSVILLE– A single vehicle crash at 11:45 p.m. Monday, January 8, has claimed the life of a Rogersville man.

Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Christopher Neal Garner, 32, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Garner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lauderdale County Coroners Office.

Garner was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash occurred on Turner Lindsey Lane in Lauderdale County, one mile west of Rogersville.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

