LAUDERDALE COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS The following people were indicted by the most recent Lauderdale County grand jury: • James Robert Moss, 29, 955 Grandview St., Florence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance • Jamarious Dequan Qualls, 23, 100 Westside Plaza Apartment 12, Russellville; first-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Laportia Rene Reed, 28, 1242 Beltline Road, Decatur, AL, third-degree theft of property. • Jaleesa Denise Miller, 30, 311 13th Ave., Decatur; third-degree theft of property. • James Alfred Jones, 40, 1453 Lauderdale 135, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Kristie Leann Birchfield, 42, 1501 Winston 143, Haleyville; three counts of violation of the sex offender notification act. • Steven Eugene Birchfield, 45, 1501 Winston 143, Haleyville; three counts of violation of the sex offender notification act. • Jamarcus Raymon Whitson, 32, 367 Lauderdale 547, Rogersville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Roderick DeShawn Tucker, 24, 109 N. Locust St., Florence; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest. • Charles Edwin Beck Jr., 48, 2201 Robbie Ave., Muscle Shoals; second-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Johnny Steven Mason, 46, 213 E. Lelia St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Briley Beau Black, 23, 103 Congress Ave., Muscle Shoals; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Jerry Robert Miller, 41, 8054 Lauderdale 51, Lexington; third-degree theft of property. • Dylan Ray Barnes, 25, 2250 Cottontown Lane, Leighton; third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property. • Dennis Leon Lawson, 60, 8399 Alabama 17, Florence; felony domestic violence third-degree reckless endangerment and domestic violence second-degree degree. • James Lee Holland, 49, 1415 Kirkland Ave., Russellville; third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. • Ashley Lynne Dotson, 34, 1847 W. Tannehill Ave., Florence; third-degree theft of property. • Misty Danyell Graves, 39, 60 Mitchell Road, Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Harold Ray Cagle, 66, 127 Woodland Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • John Lister Brown, 57, 511 S. Richards St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Cedrick Demond Summerhill, 35, 1812 Maple Ave., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Andrea Joyce Ashley, 37, 712 E. Limestone St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Lorenzo Gregory Fortenberry, 33, 114 Lancaster Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Jason Edward Donaldson, 41, 1301 Hermitage Drive, Apartment D, Florence; first-degree escape. • Melissa Diane Jackson, 29, 5700 Lauderdale 5, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Karl Quinton Chandler, 30, 4201 Elon Drive, Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Jordan Thomas Harrison, 23, 209 Wilson Drive, Florence; first-degree theft of property. • David Andrew Baskins, 23, Florence; third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property. • Megan Joy Hill, 28, 248 Hike Drive, Florence; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Jason Rio Pennington, 38, 4220 Lauderdale 129, Waterloo; illegal possession of a credit card and fourth-degree theft of property. • Phillip David Phillips, 59, 300 Garrett Road, Killen; third-degree theft of property. • Corey O’Neal Johnson, 18, 1118 E. Limestone St., Florence; third-degree escape and obstructing justice by giving false information to law enforcement. • Valerie Renell Woods, 58, 1105 E. Nance St., Florence; domestic violence second-degree assault. • Matthew Wayne Burnett, 19, 171 Lauderdale 262, Florence; first-degree theft of property and first-degree receiving stolen property. • Jeremy Randall Malone, 21, 1359 Lauderdale 231, Florence; first-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree receiving stolen property, fourth-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. • Douglas Mitchell Threet, 27, 251 Cambridge Drive, Florence; first-degree receiving stolen property, fourth-degree theft of property, first-degree theft of property, third-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and third-degree burglary. • William Russell Bowen, 33, 401 Mountain View Drive, Russellville; third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. • Thomas Edgar Nichols, 75, 127 N. Orleans St., Florence; third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. • Craig Shane Phillips, 33, 1026 Park St., Florence; domestic strangulation/suffocation, domestic violence third-degree assault and second-degree theft of property. • Curtis Lee Bates, 53, 13005 N. Columbia Ave., Sheffield; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Tucker Greg Nichols, 23, 123 Ridgecrest Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence third-degree harassment, first-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree theft of property. • Michael Scott Gifford, 53, 9878 Lauderdale 61, Florence; two counts of felony domestic violence third-degree harassment. • Chase Alexander Balentine, 24, 305 W. Rasch Road, Florence; third-degree escape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and various traffic citations. • Donshay Keonie Beckwith, 36, 604 N. Washington Ave., Tuscumbia; second-degree theft of property, two counts of first-degree theft of property and five counts of third-degree burglary. • Brenda Lee Savage, 24, 441 N. Second Street, Nashville; identify theft, first-degree theft of property and third-degree possession of a forged instrument. • Anthony Gerald Lightsey, 51, 15 Blair St., Florence; fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property and three counts of third-degree burglary. • Christopher Craig Alexander, 24, 7630 Second St., Muscle Shoals; leaving the scene of an accident with injury, third-degree escape, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic violations. • Jason Anthony Hacker, 34, 2600 E. 17th Ave., Sheffield; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Burrell Thomas McDonald, 22, 120 Stormy Drive, Muscle Shoals; fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property. • James Joseph Manset, 30, 3519 Florence Boulevard, Florence; fraudulent use of a credit card and second-degree theft of property. • Lowery Dale Wilson, 57, 957 Lauderdale County Road 177, Killen; first-degree possession of marijuana, driving while under the influence, carrying a pistol without a permit and certain persons prohibited from carrying a weapon. 