LAUDERDALE COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

The following people have been indicted by the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury:

• William Lee Bevis, 21, 90 Cambridge Drive, Florence; obstructing justice by giving false identification to law enforcement.

• Stephen Jay Irons, 41, 1035 Lauderdale 6, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Ralph Cunningham, 63, 1112 Bellemeade Ave., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Reginald Jamain Thomas, 36, 1152 Atlanta St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Gerald Orlando Hooks, 55, 413 N. Locust St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Tiffany Diane Battles, 28, 725 N. Main St., Tuscumbia; first-degree theft of property.

• Bradley Wade Hill, 47, 574 Alexander Drive, Muscle Shoals; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Aldani Faith Byrd, 24, 338 Thompson St., Florence; first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.

• Joshua Luke Letson, 30, 571 Lawrence 245, Moulton; first-degree theft of property.

• Sara Nichole Hunt, 36, 629 Trade St., Florence; chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Timothy Leonard Collins, 42, 1126 E. Bluff St., Florence; chemical endangerment of a child and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Shannon Joe Davis, 37, 350 Lauderdale 525, Anderson; chemical endangerment of a child, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• James Claude Jordan Jr., 52, 67 Brook Ridge Lane, Killen; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, attempting to elude law enforcement and third-degree escape.

• Orry Scott Montgomery, 32, 11590 Patterson Hill Road, Salem; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and two counts of fourth-degree theft of property.

• Fredrick Maurice Ingram, 41, 116 S. Fulton St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude law enforcement and traffic violations.

• Brandon Alexander Masonia, 34, 860 Mars Hill Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of brass knuckles and or slingshot.

• Briheem Nykee Williams, 33, 221 S. Patton St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, open container violation, and obstruction of justice by giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

• Bobby Lance Parrish, Jr., 5262 Lauderdale 8, Waterloo; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• William Jerome Dowdy, 43, 339 N. Fulton Street, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Ashley Nichole Grigsby, 29, 904 N. Nashville Avenue, Sheffield; chemical endangerment to a minor, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Bonnie June Moskwa, 47. 1101 E. Bluff St., Florence; chemical endangerment to a child, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Roger Dale Robertson, 27, 15426 Alabama 20, Waterloo; first-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jonathan Dale Mann, 42, 200 Lauderdale 37, Killen; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeffrey Wayne Keeton, 35, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Vastrum Montrll Martin, 29, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Heather Ann Cagle, 62, 918 Prospect St., Florence; chemical endangerment of a child.

• Taylor Shiann Jefferies, 22, 8385 Lauderdale 189, Florence; first-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft of property.

• Samantha Marie St. Andrew, 24, 1505 Lauderdale 200, Florence; first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of brass knuckles, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

• Christopher Tyler Butler, 21, 365 Lauderdale 549, Rogersville; first-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, and fourth-degree theft of property.

• Adam Joseph Newton, 32, 622 N. Poplar St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Darlene Leona Liggett, 42, 1208 Vine St., Florence; second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Noah Jordan Sherrod, 19, 72 McKenzie Lane, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Holly Breanna Martin, 32, 316 N. Chestnut St., Florence; two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

• Jeffrey Ray Martin Stutts, 49, 41 Lauderdale 381, Lexington; breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

• Joshua Marquez Connie, 28, 2555 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia; obstruction of justice by giving false information to law enforcement.

• Jacquline Vernette Williams, 54, 208 N. Locust St., Florence; second-degree assault, assault with bodily fluid, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

• Frankie Wayne Fields, 57, 324 N. Eclipse St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Deanna Lynn Sides, 47, 1218 Dayton St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

• Brandon Heath Smith, 36, 2311 Riverside Drive, Florence; third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft of property.

• Charles Edward Wolfe, 27, Elkmont; breaking and entering a motor vehicle, second-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.

• Holly Marie Combs, 27, 526 St. Joseph St., Evansville, Indiana; first-degree receiving stolen property, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

• Robert Terrence Saint, 48, John Tyler Lane, Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, attempting to elude law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

• Daniel Lee Howard, 37, 550 Lauderdale 511, Anderson; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property, third-degree escape and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kyle Lee Jones, 26, 1680 Lauderdale 7, Florence; second-degree receiving stolen property, attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment, and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

• Dallas Gabriel Jones, 33, 853 Lauderdale 576, Rogersville; first-degree theft of property and third-degree escape.

• Matthew Wayne Burnett, 19, 1226 Dayton St., Florence; third-degree robbery.

• Ryan Kent Pollard, 28, 5551 Hugh Road, Florence; breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and second-degree criminal mischief.

• Anthony Blake Wallace, 28, Florence; second-degree theft of property.

• Kimberly Hanvey Elliott, 45, 22711 Lauderdale 8, Florence; fourth-degree theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

• Shannon Dale Brewer, 39, 8780 Underwood Mountain Road, Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence.

• Richard Early Busbee Jr., 42, 1025 Park St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

• John Christopher Barnett, 34, 323 Simpson St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of marijuana.

• Ronnie Wayne Davis, 55, 7007 Alabama 207, Anderson; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.

• Erica Danielle Cornelius, 27, 2217 Winchester Drive, Florence; third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

• Tammy Marie Hare, 39, 190 Hike Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Jeremy Mitchell Tucker, 37, 3812 Lauderdale 533, Anderson; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Hickman Jr., 44, 454 Handsel Court, Florence; domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, and domestic violence third-degree assault.

• Arthur Leo King, 58, 150 Pickens Ave., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

• James Brandon Bonee, 30, Muscle Shoals; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Stephanie Ann White, 50, 402 S. Oneal St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

• Cedric Demond Summerhill, 35, 105 Shirley Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kristi Nichole Allen, 30, 3788 Chisholm Road, Florence; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

• Eric Michael Franklin 25, 121 Augusta Drive, Florence; third-degree burglary, obstruction of justice by giving false identification to law enforcement, fourth-degree theft of property, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Steven Marcus Burge, 22, 1131 Bradshaw Drive, Florence; domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, domestic violence third-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Kimberly Renee King, 42, 820 Lime Kiln Hollow Drive, Muscle Shoals; first-degree theft of property and third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

• Darius Jermaine Fuqua, 28, 419 S. Weakly St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude law enforcement.

• Tracy Devaughn Pride, 27, 5145 U.S. 72, Killen; trafficking methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, and tampering with physical evidence.

• Jamarcus Levon Garner, 29, 909 E. 28th St., Sheffield; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence and carrying a pistol without a permit.

• Christopher Wayne Fisher, 40, 213 Mandalay Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name to law enforcement officers.

• Demarious Leon Bates, 37, Edison Avenue, Muscle Shoals; trafficking methamphetamine, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, and third-degree criminal mischief.

• Jessie Cochran Young, 57, 540 Lauderdale 9, Florence; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property, and third-degree theft of property.

• Crystal Marie Latham, 36, 3881 Franklin 138, Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tonya Ann Talor, 42, 122 Country Hills Road, Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving false information to law enforcement.

• Cecil Grant Nesmith Jr., 35, 1954 Franklin 63, Phil Campbell; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daiquan O’Brien Chandler, 23, 235 N. Broadway St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Joseph Paul Cruz, 43, 93 Ridgecrest Drive, Florence; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Tommy David Harrison, 55, 319 Stanley Ave., Florence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Bradley DeSean Siner, 48, 1102 Waterloo Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Bradley Scott Rowlett, 29, 341 W. Lakeside Drive, Florence; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, two counts of second-degree marijuana, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Bradley Christopher Gandy, 22, 307 N. Fulton St., Florence; discharging a gun into an occupied building, discharging a gun into an unoccupied building, attempting to discharge a gun into an occupied building, and reckless endangerment.

• James Ivan Stokes, 41, 3015 E. 10th Ave., Sheffield; third-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree theft of property.

• Lachelle Javon Tracy, 30, 301 Bradford Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michael Craig Holland, 38, 401 Lauderdale 289, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amanda Denise Phillips, 33, 1429 Carver Heights, Florence; disorderly conduct, public intoxication, second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.