Lauderdale County authorities looking for missing teen

FLORENCE–Authorities in Lauderdale County are actively searching for a missing teen.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office tells ShoalsInsider.com Nellie Rogers was last seen at the McDonalds on Florence Blvd last Saturday.

Rogers is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Rogers, please contact Sgt. Horton at 256-760-5752 or call 911.

Jeff Roland

