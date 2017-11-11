Florence man dies in single-vehicle crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY-– Authorities say a single vehicle crash Friday night, November 10, has claimed the life of a Florence man.

According to Alabama State Troopers, Bryan Keith Hatchett, 47, was killed around 6:50 pm when the 2000 Chevrolet Geo Tracker he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Hatchett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on County Road 7 near County Road 8, approximately 8 miles north of Florence.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

