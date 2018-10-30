Huntsville Man Indicted on Multiple Counts of Tampering with Odometers IS THIS YOUR 4-WHEELER? POLICE RECOVERED IT TODAY » DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS CAR? POLICE NEED YOUR HELP The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help. A car used in a burglary was caught on camera and they are pretty sure someone will recognize it.

Sheriff’s investigators just released surveillance pictures. In the distance, a larger white sedan could be seen parked in front of Q-Gas on Cloverdale Road. For some reason, it quickly speeds across the street – giving investigators and you a perfect look. Whatever spooked this person at four in the morning had them hit reverse and take off.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says while inside Q-Gas – they took a small amount of cash. They believe the car might be an early 2000’s Lincoln Town Car.

Do you recognize the car or know who might be responsible for the Q-Gas burglary? If so, get in touch with tip line operators now.

By phone, dial (256)386-8685, you can send a detailed text message to 274637 (CRIMES). Each tip is eligible for a cash reward. Source: Crimestoppers Comments are closed.