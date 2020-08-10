PARENTS ARRESTED IN DEATH OF CHILD

DAKOTA HEATH FOWLER

BRANDI MICHELLE BURKS

HODGES– Two Franklin County parents were arrested on Sunday and charged with the death of their three-year-old son.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call of an unresponsive 3-year-old in a car on Church Street in Hodges at around 4 pm on Sunday.

Paramedics were unsuccessful in resuscitating the child and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The parents told police, the child was last seen around midnight when they put him to bed. When they awoke around 3:00 p.m., the couple were unable to locate the child and then found him in a car.

The parents, Dakota Heath Fowler, age 20, and Brandi Michelle Burks, age 21, were arrested and charged with Manslaughter.

The child’s body was sent to the Department of Forensics for autopsy.

This case is still under investigation.

Staff Reports

