FRANKLIN COUNTY AUTHORITIES MAKE LARGE METH BUST

Confiscated Methamphetamine and Cocaine

RUSSELLVILLE– Police have taken a major player in the drug trafficking scene off the streets of Franklin County.

According to Investigators with the Franklin and Marion County Sheriff’s Offices, 36-year-old Marcos A. Funez was taken into custody in the city of Russellville.

Police say Funez was under investigation for drug trafficking and evidence was found that he was travelling to Russellville to distribute a large amount of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Marcos Funez

Agents took Funez into custody at the Legacy Chevron service station on U.S. Highway 43 in the city of Russellville.

Funez had in his possession approximately 12.65 Ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine as well as 3 grams of Cocaine in the powder form.

Funez is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine.

Funez remains in the Franklin County Jail. Bail has yet to be set in the case.

