Several Shoals Area teams to play this week in Alabama High school football playoffs

 

The Insider is going to highlight a local team each week throughout the playoffs. This week we will take a look at the Wilson Warriors. Wilson heads into the playoffs with a 9-1 record, ranked 7th in the state in class 4A. Wilson’s only loss was to an undefeated Rogers team that is ranked 2nd in the state in 4A. Wilson faces Cordova at home this week. Wilson will have Tucker Brown at QB. He has had an amazing year so far. He is a dual threat, passing for 2000 yards and rushing for 600. They also have senior OL/DL Dalton Elam. Elam stands 6’6″ and weighs 250 LB. He transferred from Brooks where he was a 3-year starter and part of two Region 8 championship teams. One in 4A and one in 5A. Elam has had an amazing year on offense and defense. He reeks havoc on opposing offenses helping Wilson hold opponents to 12 points a game. He had 3 sacks and a blocked punt last week against playoff contender Randolph. Wilson has not won a playoff game in 20 years. This could be the year Wilson goes deep into the playoffs.

Local Playoff Schedule

Class 1A

Thursday

Woodville at Hackleburg

Waterloo at Cedar Bluff

Coosa Christian at Cherokee

Sheffield at Fyffe

Locust Fork at Colbert Heights

Lauderdale County at J.B. Pennington

West Point at Brooks

Friday

Phillips at Spring Garden

 

Mars Hill at Sand Rock

Colbert County at Fultondale

Haleyville at Rogers

Cordova at Wilson

Deshler at Dora

Florence at Pinson Valley

Gardendale at Muscle Shoals

