Several Shoals Area teams to play this week in Alabama High school football playoffs

The Insider is going to highlight a local team each week throughout the playoffs. This week we will take a look at the Wilson Warriors. Wilson heads into the playoffs with a 9-1 record, ranked 7th in the state in class 4A. Wilson’s only loss was to an undefeated Rogers team that is ranked 2nd in the state in 4A. Wilson faces Cordova at home this week. Wilson will have Tucker Brown at QB. He has had an amazing year so far. He is a dual threat, passing for 2000 yards and rushing for 600. They also have senior OL/DL Dalton Elam. Elam stands 6’6″ and weighs 250 LB. He transferred from Brooks where he was a 3-year starter and part of two Region 8 championship teams. One in 4A and one in 5A. Elam has had an amazing year on offense and defense. He reeks havoc on opposing offenses helping Wilson hold opponents to 12 points a game. He had 3 sacks and a blocked punt last week against playoff contender Randolph. Wilson has not won a playoff game in 20 years. This could be the year Wilson goes deep into the playoffs.
Local Playoff Schedule
Class 1A
Thursday
Woodville at Hackleburg
Waterloo at Cedar Bluff
Coosa Christian at Cherokee
Sheffield at Fyffe
Locust Fork at Colbert Heights
Lauderdale County at J.B. Pennington
West Point at Brooks
Friday
Phillips at Spring Garden
Mars Hill at Sand Rock
Colbert County at Fultondale
Haleyville at Rogers
Cordova at Wilson
Deshler at Dora
Florence at Pinson Valley
Gardendale at Muscle Shoals
BY ROBERT HAMILTON