ROCKETZOID S3 FOOD FROM PLANET EARTH

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE CHIMICHANGA

Welcome to Rocketzoid S3, where we serve Great Food from Planet Earth. We are proud to be a part of the Lexington community, and strive to help reach others while here. We are known for supporting local teams, organizations and giving back to our local community.

Our specialty is to provide a source for great food from Planet Earth. We bring in items from local as well as international favorites such as our fluffernutter, classic reuben, and soon to be introduced the Avocado Bacon Tomato sandwich to name a few specialties. We offer daily rotating specials, and Sunday lunch is always interesting and delicious.

The gourmet burgers and gourmet pizzas are crowd favorites. Homemade soups and desserts are made daily! Come see what’s new as we do rotate items in and out of our menu weekly.

We are the first restaurant to sell alcoholic beverages in our small town. We continue to be a family-friendly restaurant and full bar so there is always something exciting happening here at the Rocket. Nightly table service vs. counter service is available as we progress out of our COVID restrictions. We continue to use our special sanitation system invented here by Global to sanitize places normally not reached by cloth.

Monday nights join us for BrainBlast Trivia, starting at 6:30 each week. The game lasts an hour, and it is free to play and family-friendly. Prizes are awarded to the top three teams, so come give your brain a workout! Kids Eat Free every Thursday after 4:30 with the purchase of an adult meal, so go ahead and bring the family! Friday nights all summer long will have sci-fi movies in the park.

We also have a special for Father’s Day, Prime ribs with a twice-baked potato.!

LIVE CONCERTS start June 12th with our Summer Blastoff! New bands local to the Shoals as well as Nashville and Birmingham will be headlining every week. June 12th will be the new local band Hwy 43 and the classic The Cadillacs will be anchoring our first show. Tickets are on sale now for starting at only $10 for the June shows with an increase the night of the show. Rain or Shine! We have tents to keep you dry. No external food or drinks are allowed, or coolers.