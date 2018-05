RHODA P’S RESTAURANT & CATERING HAS MOVED TWO BLOCKS NORTH

SHEFFIELD- If you love good food, you need to go to Rhoda P’s Restaurant and Catering. they have recently relocated two blocks North of their old location to 500 North Montgomery, where Ami’s Restaurant was formerly located. Call 256-978-5179 or click HERE for the DAILY MENU.

GET A MEAT AND TWO SIDES FOR $5.00