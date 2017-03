Weeden SRO Johnson set to retire

Congratulations from the Shoals Insider to Janice Johnson for her 30 years of service to the Florence Police Department. Janice has spent the last 17 years as a School Resource Officer. Janice is currently assigned to Weeden Elementary. Janice is set to retire after the school year and will be missed by all her co-workers, school staff and citizens.

Thanks, Officer Johnson for a job well done.