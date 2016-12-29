Police asking public for help identifying suspects

FLORENCE–These two, who police are trying to identify, are suspects in a theft case that spans from Muscle Shoals to Florence to Athens. In this case, the pair in the pictures are accused of stealing a credit card from Muscle Shoals and then using it to purchase gift cards in Florence, which they then used in Athens to purchase electronics among other items. These crimes occurred on December 14, 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPTIP” plus your message.

