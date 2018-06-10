One dead, one injured in early-morning shooting, one being questioned

FLORENCE–Police are questioning a “person of interest” in an early morning shooting that left one dead and one man injured.

Police Detective Greg Cobb tells ShoalsInsider.com that at approximately 2:40 am, this morning, a UNA Police patrol unit heard gunshots coming from the Westmorland and Long Ln area.

Cobb said,”When officers arrived they found an African-American man that had been shot lying in the street,”

“Officers applied medical aid and he was transported to ECM where he was pronounced dead on arrival. One other person was shot and had been transported to ECM via private vehicle before officers arrived,” said Cobb.

A third person was transported to the Police Department and is being questioned by detectives.

Police are working the crime scene at this time. The name of the deceased will be released as soon as the next of kin have been released.

If you, or anyone you know, has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact FPD Detective Bureau at (256) 768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.

Jeff Roland

