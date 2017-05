Lauderdale Mental Health Officers sworn in





FLORENCE–Florence police Sgt. Shane Blalock was sworn in recently as the coordinator for the Lauderdale County Mental Officers. This position is an appointment made by Probate Judge Will Motlow as part of a ¬†joint effort with the Florence police department and the Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office to provide services for those in mental health crisis.

Judge Motlow has been very proactive in the mental health aspect of the office. Hats off to these gentlemen on a job well done.