Authorities search for missing man

Florence police are asking the public for help in locating a missing person; Stacy L. Rester, 52, of Florence was last seen on 3-5-17 in the area of E. Limestone Street.

Rester is a white male, 5′ 11″, 185 lbs, with Gray Hair and Blue Eyes. Anyone with info is asked to contact FPD at 256-760-6610.