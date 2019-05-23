Florence man arrested for murder

William Butler

FLORENCE–Police have arrested a Florence man for murder in the last night shooting death of a man on Blair Street.

According to police, William Butler, 69, of 122 Blair Street was arrested on the scene of the incident that left one man dead.

Florence Fire Department and Shoals Ambulance arrived and started medical treatment.

The fatally injured man died en route to the hospital.

Police took William Butler into custody.

Butler was transported to the Florence Police Department, where he was arrested for Murder.

Detectives worked the scene and collected evidence and talked with witnesses in the area.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

If anyone has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Kevin Jackson at (256) 760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP,” plus the message.

Butler is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.