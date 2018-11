DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON? HE IS WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

Do you recognize this individual? Det. Wes Shaddix of the Florence Police Department needs to talk to him about a case he is working.

If you can help identify or know his whereabouts, please call Det. Shaddix at 256-760-6465 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.