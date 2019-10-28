UPDATE: POLICE HAVE SECOND PERSON OF INTEREST IN NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING

PERSON OF INTEREST #2

FLORENCE– Police have added a new person of interest in the Saturday nightclub shooting at Brass Monkey that sent one person to the hospital with ricochet injuries.

The incident occurred reportedly after someone became angered at the club’s dress code over sagging pants and the argument escalated into shots being fired toward the front of the building.

PERSON OF INTEREST #1

The injured employee was reportedly struck by a ricocheted piece of glass. The employee was treated and released from NAMC in Florence.

If you know either of these people, please contact Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

