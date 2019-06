Two children airlifted after receiving burns

FLORENCE– Two children have been airlifted after being burned by scalding water.

Emergency personnel tell ShoalsInsider.com the children’s father was cooking and took a pot off the stove top and the handle broke pouring hot water on the two and four-year-old children.

Authorities say the two have been airlifted to regional burn units.

