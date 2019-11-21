TWO ARRESTED IN CAR BURGLARY SPREE

CHANCE CROSSETT AND CARSON MAHAN

FLORENCE– Authorities have arrested two men after they reportedly went on a weekend car burglary spree.

According to investigators, on Friday evening of November 15, 2019, and in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 16, 2019, Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to the area of Alexander Heights for multiple vehicle burglaries.

It was reported that five vehicles had been burglarized. Between the five vehicles broken into, a total of two firearms, approximately $505 in US currency, a backpack, and a debit card was stolen.

Responding Officers were able to identify a suspicious vehicle (2002 GMC Envoy) parked at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Cloverdale Road and Wright Drive.

During the investigation, it was determined the Envoy was used in the vehicle burglaries. Its occupants were Chance Crossett and Carson Mahan.



During a search warrant, detectives with the Florence Police Department were able to recover stolen property from the recent vehicle burglaries. Due to the recovery of stolen property and additional information, an arrest warrant was issued for Crossett and Mahan.

Crossett and Mahan were both arrested on Wednesday without incident.

The criminal charges against the two men are as follows: Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle (X5), Theft of Property, Second Degree (X2), Theft of Property, Third Degree (x2), Theft of Property, Fourth Degree (x2), and Criminal Mischief, Second Degree.



The two are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $46,000 bond.

If you, or anyone you know, has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Graves at (256) 768-6562 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP,” plus the message.

