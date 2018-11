TRAFFIC ALERT-Police in standoff on Chisholm

FLORENCE — Police are working an active scene in the 2300 block of Chisholm Road. According to investigators, officers responded to a person in mental distress at a residence.

Upon attempting to make contact with the male resident, a gunshot was heard from inside the residence.

Officers are continuing to attempt to make contact with the male resident.

SWAT is on the scene and assisting.

Please avoid the area.