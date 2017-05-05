Tennessee man arrested in rash of burglaries

FLORENCE-Thanks to a quick response by Florence officers a Tennessee man is now in custody on burglary charges.

Last night (starting just before 11 pm) officers with the Florence Police Department began receiving calls of burglaries in the area of Hough Road and Florence Mall. Responding officers found multiple businesses burglarized in the area. As officers began collecting evidence from the scenes, additional burglary calls were reported in the area of Broadway Street and Florence Blvd. Officers responded to those calls and found more burglaries. Shortly after 2 am Officer Jason Fort responded to an alarm call at Evergreen Restaurant on Florence Blvd. As Ofc. Fort was arriving he observed a male running from the business carrying a bag. Officer Fort gave chase and additional officers responded to the area. The male was taken into custody and identified as Tobby Randall Blackstock, 39, of Tennessee. Items from several of the burglaries were located in Blackstock’s possession and tools believed to have been used to gain entry to the businesses were also located. Blackstock was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Burglary, Theft of Property 4th, Theft of Property 3rd, and Possession of Burglar Tools. He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bond totaling $11,000.00. In addition, officers are currently on the scene of additional burglaries in the same area and additional charges are likely in this case.