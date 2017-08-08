Suspected theft duo surrenders after Crimes Stoppers video airs

FLORENCE–Two men turned themselves in after CrimeStoppers video aired. Detectives tell the Shoals Insider that on July 9th the two offenders reportedly used a mislaid credit card at a local Walmart without the permission of the owner.

According to police, the two then purchased electronics valued at approximately $900 and attempted to return the items at another Walmart store. Surveillance video was shared on Crimestoppers. The suspects, identified as Jacob Allen Cook and Devin Alexander Thrasher, turned themselves in voluntarily after the footage was aired. Both subjects were arrested for Illegal Use of a Credit Card and Theft of Property 3rd and are in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500.00 bond.