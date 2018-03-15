Suspect steals gun after victim refuses to buy her cigarettes

FLORENCE-A Shoals area woman is in jail after she reportedly stole a gun from a man who refused to buy her cigarettes at a local convenience store. According to Florence Police Detective Greg Cobb, Rachel Valli Roath, 34, was at the convenience store on the corner of East Limestone and South Court Street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 14.

“The victim pulled into the parking lot with his passenger. He parked his vehicle, exited, and was approaching the business door. Roath approached the victim asking him to purchase her some cigarettes. When the victim refused, she went to his vehicle and spoke to the passenger,” said Cobb.

“During this time, she took a firearm from the vehicle. When the victim returned he discovered the gun was missing,” Cobb continued.

According to Cobb, Roath was located a short time later and the firearm was recovered.

Valli Roath is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $2,000 bail.

She is charged with theft of property 2nd degree.

