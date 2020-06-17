SUSPECT SHOT AT OFFICER, FLED SCENE

Florence police are at the scene of the Residence Inn by Marriott on Tuesday searching for suspect

FLORENCE – Police are at the Residence Inn by Marriott Florence investigating the scene after a suspect shot at a police officer early Tuesday morning and fled in that direction, authorities said.



According to police, the suspect remains at large. The release states, “At approximately 2 a.m. Florence police got out with a suspicious person in the area of Thompson Street. The suspect fired on the officer who returned fire. The suspect then fled in a vehicle that has since been recovered. Florence Police are actively searching for the suspect who is still at large. No officers were injured during the exchange.”