Suspect runs into apartments after being handcuffed

FLORENCE–Devonte Thompson, 24, of 629 Hermitage Drive, Florence, was arrested following a reported vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the intersection of Helton Drive and Hermitage and located Mr. Thompson who was initially arrested for public intoxication.

After being placed in handcuffs Thompson reportedly ran from officers into a nearby apartment complex. He was taken located in the apartment complex, still handcuffed, and was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

It was later found that Mr. Thompson lied to officers about his name to avoid arrest on outstanding warrants with Florence Police and Lauderdale County.

Thompson is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

Thompson is charged with Public Intoxication, Escape 3rd degree, Use of a false identification, Attempting to Elude and Disorderly Conduct.

Shoals Insider