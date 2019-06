Shoals Christian student airlifted after collapse

FLORENCE–A student-athlete at Shoals Christian School on Heathrow Drive in Florence has been airlifted to Huntsville Hospital after collapsing from possible exhaustion.

Emergency personnel tell ShoalsInsider.com the 14-year-old student was running sprints at the time of the collapse.

More details as they become available.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed