POLICE SEARCH FOR PERSON OF INTEREST IN NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING

FLORENCE– Police are searching for a person of interest (POI) in a Saturday night shooting.

According to police at approximately 9:30 pm officers with the Florence Police Department and Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Shots Fired call at the Brass Monkey night club on Darby Drive.

Eyewitnesses tell ShoalsInsider.com the POI became angered when bar employees refused him entry until he pulled his pants up as the bar does not allow customers to wear sagging pants. The argument reportedly escalated into a shooting.

When officers arrived they secured the business and located one person that was injured. The injured person, a 20 year old male, was transported by ambulance to NAMC and was treated and released a short time later. Investigators were contacted and responded to the Brass Monkey.

If you know this male please contact police at the number below or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident please contact Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504.