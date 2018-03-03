Police need your help finding Walmart robbery suspect

FLORENCE–Authorities need your help locating an Athens man, who may still be in the Shoals area, that is suspected of robbing the Florence Walmart on Hough Road out of hundreds of dollars of merchandise.

According to Florence police, on February 13, 2018, at approximately 3 am officers responded to the Walmart on Hough Rd to a theft of property call.

Video shows Tervarius Eugene Horton, 30, entering the store and loading a television and other items into a buggy. He then went to self-checkout and tried to make it look like he paid for the items. He then started to leave the store. Employees then attempted to stop him.

Police say Horton then pushed past the employee and made a threat to do bodily harm to the employees. He then entered the parking lot and loaded the items into a vehicle that had a used car dealership tag on it. Once he had the items loaded he left the parking lot.

Detective Jackson was able to contact the dealership and learn the identity of the person that purchased the vehicle. A Felony Warrant has been issued for Horton for Robbery 1st degree.

If anyone has any information on the location of Mr. Horton they are asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6500 or their local Police. They can also text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.