Police make arrest in Huggie Shipley murder

FLORENCE– Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com they have made an arrest in the murder of a Florence man.

According to Investigator Wes Gargis, Marcus Jermaine Weakley was arrested over the weekend.

Weakley’s arrest stems from the shooting death of Patton “Huggie” Shipley on June 10, 2018 on Long Ln., in the Westside of Florence.

Weakley was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury last week and turned himself in over the weekend.

Weakley is currently confined at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Staff Reports