Police issue missing child alert for Florence teen

Trinity Amber Kimbrell

FLORENCE–Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing Florence teenager.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com that Trinity Amber Kimbrell left her residence on Monday, June 3, and according to police, has yet to return.

Investigators say the 17-year-old may be travelling in a white 2006 Lexus IS250 with an Alabama tag 6266AR1.

Kimbrell is described as 5 feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with blonde and strawberry hair, and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please notify the Florence Police Department 256-760-6610.

