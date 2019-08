Police identify body found in river near McFarland

FLORENCE– Authorities have identified the body that was found floating in the Tennessee River Thursday night around 6:40.

According to investigators, the man’s name is Walter J Bailey, a white male from Florence, who is 51 years of age. The investigation into his death is still under investigation.

The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

More details as they become available.

