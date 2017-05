Free Summer Meals for Children Launching Across Shoals Region » Police horse “Sorely” will be missed FLORENCE– Over the weekend, Florence said goodbye to Florence Police Horse “Sorely.” “Sorely” was placed into service with the department in 2009 and was an asset to the police mounted unit. Sorely passed suddenly on Thursday morning. Policemen say he served with honor and is remembered for his calm temperament and love of children. His handler, Ofc. Guy Lambert, rode him during numerous events and school functions. Thank you “Sorely” for your dedicated service to Florence and the community. Share this:

