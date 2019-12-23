Police awaiting autopsy results in weekend shooting

DERRICK TURNLEY

FLORENCE – Investigators are awaiting the results from an autopsy in the weekend shooting death of a Florence man.



Florence police identified the victim as Jeffery C. Cherry. He was killed in the Saturday morning shooting at a west Florence residence.



Police have charged Derrick D. Turnley, 42, Florence, with murder, police Sgt. Greg Cobb said.



“We are still working to locate witnesses and to speak with them,” Cobb said. “We are not looking for any other suspect in this case.”



The shooting occurred at 2 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Long Lane, police said.



Cobb said police responded to a 911 call at the residence and found Cherry had been shot. Florence Fire Rescue and Shoals ambulance workers determined he had died at the scene.



Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Jackson at 256-760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP, plus the message, Cobb said.



Cherry’s body was taken to the state forensics lab in Huntsville for an autopsy, but Cobb said it may be late next week before results are available due to the holiday season.