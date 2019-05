Pedestrian dead after being struck by truck

FLORENCE–A one vehicle versus pedestrian crash at 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 resulted in the death of a Florence man.

According to Troopers, Terrell Buntyn Rochester, 64, was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Rochester was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lauderdale County Coroner.

The crash occurred on Lauderdale County Road 139, approximately 8 miles north of Florence.

State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed