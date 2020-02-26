ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN FLORENCE WESTSIDE SHOOTING

FLORENCE– The Florence Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding an overnight shooting that left one Florence man dead and another man injured.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Florence Police Dispatch received a call of “Shots Fired” in the Cypress Pointe area of west Florence.

Responding officers were advised that a man had been shot in the area of 1430 Carver Court.

Upon arriving in the area officers located a black male who had succumbed to his injuries.

According to Captain Brad Holmes, the male was identified as Reginald Jackie Watkins, II, 45, of Florence.

“While investigating Mr. Watkins death a second male with gunshot wounds was located at a local hospital. This male was treated for his injuries and later released from medical care,” said Holmes.

It is believed that both men sustained gunshot wounds from the same incident.

Officers secured the area of the shooting and detectives responded to the scene.

Holmes continued, “Our detectives are diligently interviewing potential witnesses and gathering evidence in this case.”

“The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time, however, it is believed that the parties involved were acquaintances,” said Holmes.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences where an autopsy will be performed.

Holmes ended by saying, “We hope that evidence from the autopsy and evidence collected at the scene will assist in providing a clearer picture of the circumstances that led Mr. Watkins’ death and the injuries to a second male in this case,”

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying any person(s) who may have information about this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Florence Police department at 256-768-2728 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.

Staff Reports

