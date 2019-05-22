Officers find burglary suspect hiding in garage

Danielle Pierce

FLORENCE–Police have arrested a Killen woman on burglary charges.

According to police, on Monday at around 10:27 am, officers responded to a burglary in progress call to a home on North Prairie Street. When officers arrived, they found, Danielle M. Pierce, 25, of Killen, inside the garage of the home hiding.

Pierce did not live at the home and was not permitted by the homeowner to be there.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Pierce had driven a stolen vehicle to the home. She was also in possession of narcotics.

Pierce was arrested for Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Narcotic, Promoting Prison Contraband, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Pierce was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center for booking. She also had two warrants, Identity Theft and Theft of Property 2nd.

She is being held on a $14,000.00 bond.

