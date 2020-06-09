NAMC TO ALLOW 1 VISITOR PER PATIENT

NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER

FLORENCE – North Alabama Medical Center is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions, officials said.

The restrictions, which were established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, now allow one support person per patient during visiting hours, hospital officials said.



“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Russell Pigg, chief executive officer of North Alabama Medical Center. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”

Inpatients now can have one well visitor per day, officials said. The visitor must be 16 or older, will be screened and must wear a mask.



Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19, officials said.