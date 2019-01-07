Man finds stranger in home

FLORENCE– A burglary in progress call has resulted in the arrest of a Florence man.

Florence Police Detective Greg Cobb tells ShoalsInsider.com that patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Decatur Ave on Friday to a burglary in progress call.

“When officers arrived, the homeowner was standing in his yard and stated that someone was inside his home,” said Cobb.

“The homeowner stated that his door was forced open and damage was done to it,” Cobb continued.

After officers made entry, they found 31-year-old Marty Baskins of 1551 Helton Drive, Florence, inside the home.

When officers ordered him to come out he attempted to flee and exit the home.

Officers were able to stop him and take him into custody.

According to Detective Cobb, the homeowner did not know Baskins.

Baskins is charged with Burglary 3rd degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a law enforcement officer and Theft.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed