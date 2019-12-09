MAN DIES IN LAUDERDALE HOUSE FIRE

FLORENCE– Several first responders and firefighters are still on the scene of a fatal house fire in Lauderdale County where one man died.

The incident occurred at 3320 Florence Boulevard.

Crews responded to the scene around 8:45 am Monday.

The Lauderdale County Coroner confirms one man died in the blaze.

Authorities say the identification of the victim will be announced after family notification.

Investigators with the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s office are on the scene gathering evidence.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.

