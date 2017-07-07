Man arrested after assaulting EMS worker

FLORENCE–Police have made an arrest following the reported assault of an EMS worker at a local night club.

According to investigators, Cory Morrow, 27, was arrested last night after officers responded to Side Pockets Lounge around midnight to an unresponsive male. Morrow, who appeared highly intoxicated, became disorderly with EMS personnel who were trying to ensure his wellbeing. An altercation occurred and Morrow reportedly assaulted a female EMS employee causing physical injury. Both the EMS worker and Morrow were treated and released. Morrow was charged with Assault 2nd and is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His bond is $6,000.00