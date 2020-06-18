LEIGHTON MAN ARRESTED FOR THEFT

MATTHEW MARTIN JOHNSON

FLORENCE- Authorities arrested a Leighton man over the weekend for theft from a heating and cooling firm.

According to police, Matthew Martin Johnson, 46, of 800 Duncan Lane, Leighton, was arrested Saturday for first-degree theft.

Johnson was formerly employed by a large Shoals area heating and cooling firm.

Court documents say Johnson reportedly kept money from contracted jobs instead of turning in the funds to his former employer. Investigators said it was “unusual act” for Johnson to be handling money as this “was not in his job description,”

Law enforcement sources say more charges could be forthcoming in Colbert County.

Theft of Property 1st degree is a class B felony which carries a possible sentence of 2-20 years imprisonment.

Johnson was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Saturday.

Staff Reports

