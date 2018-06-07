Historic Law Firm Burns in Downtown Florence

FLORENCE–Firefighters and emergency crews are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire in downtown Florence.

Crews are working to extinguish the blaze at Potts & Young Law Firm at 107 East College Street. Witnesses tell ShoalsInsider.com the blaze started in the early morning hours.

Frank Butler Potts practices there with two other attorneys. Frank is the son of the late Frank Vines Potts, who was a close friend to Governor George Wallace. The two attended law school together.

Firefighters say there are no injuries and the cause is unknown at this time.

Jeff Roland

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed