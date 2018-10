Greyhound Bus Lines serving the Shoals again

FLORENCE–Greyhound Bus Lines have restored service to the Shoals Area.

City and chamber officials welcomed Greyhound back to Florence with a ribbon-cutting event.

The service has been restored through an Alabama State grant.

To book a trip, go to https://www.greyhound.com/ or call 1-800-231-2222 or go to Greyhound’s new location at the Shell Station on 358 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.