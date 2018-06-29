FOODLAND ON COX CREEK PKWY TO CLOSE JULY 7

FLORENCE-Management at Mitchell Foods tell ShoalsInsider.com they are closing the Cox Creek location on July 7th.

The managers cited problems with the lease as the main reason for closing the store located at 990 Cox Creek Parkway next to Cloverdale Road.

Employees will reportedly be transferred to other stores in the Shoals area.

The store opened on October 30th, 2013.

Some people speculate the cause may have been Walmart locating across the street on Cloverdale Road, but management clearly stated it was a lease issue.

ShoalsInsider.com